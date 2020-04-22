Fire damages pet grooming store in northwest Las Vegas

The Critter Care Grooming Store in the northwest valley was damaged in a possible electrical fire Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A pet grooming store was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning, but the employee and dog inside escaped safely, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to the Critter Care Grooming Store, in a shopping center at 5611 N. Tenaya Way, the department said. An employee was about to give a dog a bath when the fire started, and the worker called to report smoke and flames coming from the ceiling.

Both the employee and the dog escaped the one-story building uninjured, the department said. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke and water from the fire sprinkler system, but the fire was already out.

Investigators determined that the fire started above the ceiling, where wiring and an air conditioner were located. The flames were put out after the sprinkler system was triggered, and the department estimated that $15,000 in damage was caused.

The cause of the fire was undetermined Wednesday morning, but investigators “could not rule out the fire was electrical in origin,” the department said.

