Fire damages Spring Valley dental office; no one injured
Firefighters were called to the back of a building near West Sahara Avenue and South Arville Street after a trash fire had started burning the back of Sahara Dental Center.
A dentist’s office in Spring Valley was damaged Sunday morning by a fire in a back alley, officials said.
Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters were called to the back of 4119 W. Sahara Ave. at 5:49 a.m. after a trash fire had started burning the back of Sahara Dental Center, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.
The fire caused smoke damage to the inside office as well, but no one was injured.
Damage was estimated at $20,000.
