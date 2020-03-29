Fire damages Spring Valley dental office; no one injured

Firefighters were called to the back of a building near West Sahara Avenue and South Arville Street after a trash fire had started burning the back of Sahara Dental Center.

Crews battle a fire Sunday, March 29, 2020, in an alley on the 4100 block of West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A dentist’s office in Spring Valley was damaged Sunday morning by a fire in a back alley, officials said.

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters were called to the back of 4119 W. Sahara Ave. at 5:49 a.m. after a trash fire had started burning the back of Sahara Dental Center, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

The fire caused smoke damage to the inside office as well, but no one was injured.

Damage was estimated at $20,000.

