Fire damages strip mall in eastern Las Vegas Valley

Fire crews were called about 8:25 p.m. Saturday to a strip mall at 350 N. Nellis Blvd., where “heavy flames” had broken out on the building’s roof, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy fire broke out on the roof of a strip mall in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday evening, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called about 8:25 p.m. to the strip mall at 350 N. Nellis Blvd., which is also the address of a Chuck E. Cheese’s, according to a statement from Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the roof of the building.

The fire was knocked down about 9 p.m., Blackmon said.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the fire. The cause remained under investigation Saturday night.

No injuries were reported, Blackmon said. NV Energy and Southwest Gas have been notified of the fire.

As of Saturday night, fire crews had not estimated how much damage the fire caused. Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.