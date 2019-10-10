Fire damages vacant restaurant in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire Department crews put out a fire at a vacant restaurant in central Las Vegas Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews put out a fire at a vacant restaurant at 1755 E. Charleston Blvd. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

The fire was reported shortly before 7:40 a.m. at 1755 E. Charleston Blvd., according to an email from PIO Tim Szymanski.

The blaze started outside the building but never got inside the A-frame building, he said. The cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Some streets in the area of Charleston and Bruce Street was closed for a while but have reopened to traffic.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.