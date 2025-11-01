78°F
Fire department responds to fuel spill at Las Vegas airport

Fuel tanks are seen in the foreground as a jet departs Harry Reid International Airport Saturday, October 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2025 - 10:54 am
 
Updated November 1, 2025 - 11:53 am

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fuel spill at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

According to the Fire Department, dispatch received a call around 7:06 a.m. about a fuel spill at the airport, with approximately 30-100 gallons of Jet A fuel overflowing.

The first engine company that arrived found fuel coming from an above ground fuel tank that was being contained in a designated retention basin. A total of 5,000 gallons of Jet A fuel was contained in the basin around the tank.

In total, 4 engines, 2 ladder trucks, 4 rescues, 3 ARFF units, 2 chief officers, 2 Hazmat units, and 1 private ambulance responded.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters and no disruptions to flights or airport operations.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

