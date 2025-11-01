Fire department responds to fuel spill at Las Vegas airport
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fuel spill at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday morning.
According to the Fire Department, dispatch received a call around 7:06 a.m. about a fuel spill at the airport, with approximately 30-100 gallons of Jet A fuel overflowing.
The first engine company that arrived found fuel coming from an above ground fuel tank that was being contained in a designated retention basin. A total of 5,000 gallons of Jet A fuel was contained in the basin around the tank.
In total, 4 engines, 2 ladder trucks, 4 rescues, 3 ARFF units, 2 chief officers, 2 Hazmat units, and 1 private ambulance responded.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters and no disruptions to flights or airport operations.
The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.