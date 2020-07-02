Fire department to hold fireworks safety demonstration

The Las Vegas Fire Department will host a fireworks safety demonstration on Thursday afternoon at the city’s Fire Training Center.

Dominic Giolilto, a fire inspector with Clark County Fire Prevention, inspects a fireworks booth in the Walmart parking lot on Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The event is designed to remind the public about the proper use of legal fireworks on the Fourth of July holiday, as well as the dangers of using illegal fireworks.

The demonstration is scheduled for 2 p.m.