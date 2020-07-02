Fire department to hold fireworks safety demonstration
The Las Vegas Fire Department will host a fireworks safety demonstration on Thursday afternoon at the city’s Fire Training Center.
The event is designed to remind the public about the proper use of legal fireworks on the Fourth of July holiday, as well as the dangers of using illegal fireworks.
The demonstration is scheduled for 2 p.m.