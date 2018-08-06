Fire destroys 8 apartments at central Las Vegas complex

A central valley fire destroyed eight units at an apartment complex that has experienced several fires since last year.

Fire crews battle a blaze at Solaire Apartments, 1750 Karen Ave., in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2018. (Clark County Fire Department)

Clark County fire officials were called just after 3:30 p.m. to Solaire Apartments, 1750 Karen Ave., near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue, Deputy Fire Chief Jon Klassen said.

No injuries have been reported, and officials are still searching the charred remains of the building for casualties. Officials have not yet determined how many people have been displaced from the fire, but the American Red Cross has been called to the scene to help those who lost their homes.

The fire is still under investigation, Klassen said.

Another fire at the apartment complex in February 2017 displaced residents from eight units. A fire that burned a roof at the apartment complex displaced 16 people in March 2017. Just over a week after that, another fire burned at the apartment complex.

