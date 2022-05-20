72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Fire destroys home in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2022 - 8:47 am
 
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire Friday, May 20, 2022, on the 4500 block of ...
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire Friday, May 20, 2022, on the 4500 block of Armel Court, near Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire destroyed a home in northeast Las Vegas early Friday.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the blaze at 5:28 a.m. on the 4500 block of Armel Court, near Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.

By 7 a.m. the blaze was extinguished and firefighters were observed conducting cleanup operations. No injuries were reported.

The fire department was expected to release more information on the blaze later Friday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
2
Outbreaks investigated at 9 hospitals, 3 nursing facilities
Outbreaks investigated at 9 hospitals, 3 nursing facilities
3
Two Supreme Court justices say prosecutor can’t serve in state Senate
Two Supreme Court justices say prosecutor can’t serve in state Senate
4
Las Vegas area facing fast-rising rents, ranks No. 2
Las Vegas area facing fast-rising rents, ranks No. 2
5
New Southwest ticket-pricing tier adds benefits to travelers
New Southwest ticket-pricing tier adds benefits to travelers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alan Azzarello, of San Jose, California, pumps diesel fuel at a Shell station on Blue Diamond R ...
Pain at the pump persists, forcing drivers to make changes
By Emerson Drewes / RJ

Gas customers say they’ve been having to drive less or adjust their budgets to accommodate the rise in gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley. On Thursday the median price for a gallon of gas was $5.20.