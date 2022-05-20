Fire destroys home in northeast Las Vegas

The home near Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards was fully involved when firefighters arrived early Friday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire Friday, May 20, 2022, on the 4500 block of Armel Court, near Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire destroyed a home in northeast Las Vegas early Friday.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the blaze at 5:28 a.m. on the 4500 block of Armel Court, near Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.

By 7 a.m. the blaze was extinguished and firefighters were observed conducting cleanup operations. No injuries were reported.

The fire department was expected to release more information on the blaze later Friday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.