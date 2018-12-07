Fire destroys vacant downtown Las Vegas auto dealership

No injuries were reported but a fire late Thursday night destroyed a vacant auto dealership on Fremont Street.

Firefighters battle a blaze at 1715 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue via Twitter)

No injuries were reported but a fire late Thursday night destroyed a vacant auto dealership on Fremont Street.

Fire dispatchers received a call at 9:40 p.m. that thick, black smoke was coming from a large building at 1715 Fremont St., according to a release from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Fire crews began attacking the fire at about 9:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, thick smoke was coming from the roof of the one story brick building which was built in 1947. A few minutes later fire broke through the roof. Because of the intensity of the fire, a second alarm was requested to respond to the fire.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down at about 10:30 p.m., the Fire Department said. The building’s roof collapsed, and there was heavy smoke in the area, with some flames still visible.

Firefighters continued to pour water on the rubble and were expected to remain all night flowing water on the debris, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

1715 Fremont St., Las Vegas