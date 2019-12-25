Fire destroys vacant home in northeast Las Vegas Valley

The fire at 2272 N. Christy Lane was reported to the Clark County Fire Department at 6:47 p.m.

Clark County firefighters put out a blaze at a vacant home, 2272 N. Christy Lane, in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. No injuries were reported. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vacant home was destroyed by fire Tuesday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The fire at 2272 N. Christy Lane was reported to the Clark County Fire Department at 6:47 p.m. Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell said investigators were en route to try and identify the cause.

It was possible, he said, that homeless people were inside the building when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.