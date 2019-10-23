Fire displaces 1, causes $100K damage to Summerlin-area home

One person was displaced by a fire in a two-story home in the Summerlin area late Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters responded about 9:15 p.m. to a fire at a residence on the 8000 block of Sky Ridge Road, near Vegas and North Buffalo drives, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department release.

The fire was under brought control within 20 minutes. Much of the first floor was gutted while the second floor had heat and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

Damages were estimated at $100,000, and the cause is under investigation.

The American Red Cross was assisting the only occupant.