Fire displaces Las Vegas family from home week before Christmas

Two adults and four small children were displaced from a two-story home after a house fire Wednesday in the west valley started by an unattended candle, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Crews battle a fire Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on the 7200 block of William Anders Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a fire Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on the 7200 block of William Anders Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews battle a fire Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on the 7200 block of William Anders Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A family with four small children returned home Wednesday afternoon, exactly a week before Christmas, to find their home on fire.

Las Vegas fire investigators said the fire sparked by an unattended candle caused $125,000 in damage.

Several people called 911 about 1:10 p.m. to report that a home on the 7200 block of William Anders Avenue, near Charleston Avenue and Buffalo Drive, was on fire, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department. The family arrived home after remembering they left a candle burning at the same time firefighters showed up.

No one was inside the house when it caught fire, the department said. The fire displaced the two adults and four children.

When fire crews arrived they found heavy flames and smoke pouring our of the rear of the two-story wood frame and stucco home, the department said. It took crews about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, and the fire caused heavy heat, smoke and fire damage throughout the home.

The fire gutted the first-floor bedroom where it started. Investigators determined the fire was an accident, caused by a candle left burning in the bedroom.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family who was displaced.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.