Fire engulfs outbuilding in northwest Las Vegas Valley

The fire broke out shortly after noon Wednesday at 7240 Sisk Road, near West Elkhorn Road and North Jones Boulevard, and destroyed a large outbuilding in unincorporated Clark County.

Las Vegas Fire Department put out a fire at a residential garage/shop at 7240 Sisk Road in northwest Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas crews responded shortly after noon to the fire in the one-story, concrete building, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in a news release. The fire did not spread to any other structures on the property.

No injuries were reported, and no estimate of the damage was available, the department said.

The Clark County Fire Department was continuing to investigate the fire, which was in unincorporated Clark County, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

