Fire forces evacuation of Las Vegas Walmart on Black Friday

A fryer fire at a McDonalds inside a Walmart in central Las Vegas forced Black Friday shoppers out of the superstore on Friday morning.

A fryer fire at a McDonalds inside a Walmart at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd. forced Black Friday shoppers out of the superstore on Friday morning, Nov. 29, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fryer fire at a McDonalds inside a Walmart in central Las Vegas forced Black Friday shoppers out of the superstore on Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 9:20 a.m. at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd., near Decatur Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. The blaze was out by 9:45 a.m. thanks to the fast-food restaurant’s sprinkler system, although customers had not been allowed back into the store as of about 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to the department. It wasn’t clear when the evacuation was expected to be lifted.

F3H TOC: 9:19AM. 4505 W Charleston Blvd Walmart Superstore fire in fryer at McDonald’s inside Walmart’s, fire is OUT by fire sprinkler, store evac’d, crews cleaning up, situation under control. Some units being released from scene. No injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 29, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.