Fire hits vacant strip mall in central Las Vegas
Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at a vacant strip mall in central Las Vegas.
The fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. at 2330 Industrial Road, according to city of Las Vegas spokeswoman Natasha Shahani.
“It took approximately 70 minutes for crews to put out the fire,” Shahani said.
No injuries were reported.
Smoke could be seen from several areas across the valley.
No further information was available.
