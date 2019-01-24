Fire in central Las Vegas closes West Bonanza Road

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a two-alarm fire at Nevada Restaurant Services at 835 W. Bonanza Road.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire in a vacant building at 835 W. Bonanza Road, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a two-alarm fire at 835 W. Bonanza Road.

According to a tweet, the fire spread to a large building and fire sprinklers were activated.

Crews knocked down the fire around 5:35 a.m. The buildling is full of smoke and crews are looking for hot spots.

UPDATE: video crews on roof looking for hotspots. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/eZSjbv0iLr — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 24, 2019

It is not know if anyone was injured.

West Bonanza at Martin Luther King Boulevard to H Street is closed.

North Las Vegas Fire Department is assisting with the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

835 W. Bonanza Road, las vegas, nv