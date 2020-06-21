Fire in east Las Vegas damages house

A home on the east side of Las Vegas was damaged after a tree caught fire Saturday night, authorities said.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters were called to a home near East Vegas Valley Drive and McLeod Drive around 8:45 p.m. after a tree caught fire and was flames were extending to a neighboring house, according to a statement from the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down in just under 15 minutes and there were no injuries, firefighters said.

The fire remained under investigation Saturday night.

