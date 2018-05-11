Fire in Las Vegas lumber yard caused by homeless cooking fire

The blaze early Friday at at 84 Lumber at 4330 S. Decatur Blvd., near Flamingo Road, caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, fire officials said.

Clark County firefighters remained on the scene as employees came to work Friday morning at 84 Lumber, 4330 S. Decatur Blvd., near Flamingo Road. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at a lumber yard early Friday was caused by a cooking fire at an adjacent homeless encampment, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived about 4:20 a.m. at 84 Lumber, 4330 S. Decatur Blvd., near Flamingo Road, they found a building engulfed in flames. It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze because of a malfunctioning fire hydrant and multiple parked trucks loaded with lumber, according to the Fire Department.

No one was injured in the fire, which caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, the department said.

