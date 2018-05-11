Fire in Las Vegas lumber yard caused by homeless cooking fire

A fire at a lumber yard early Friday was caused by a cooking fire at an adjacent homeless encampment, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived about 4:20 a.m. at 84 Lumber, 4330 S. Decatur Blvd., near Flamingo Road, they found a building engulfed in flames. It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze because of a malfunctioning fire hydrant and multiple parked trucks loaded with lumber, according to the Fire Department.
No one was injured in the fire, which caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, the department said.
Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.4330 S. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada