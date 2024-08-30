Fire in Las Vegas Monorail car causes temporary system shutdown

The car was out of service and unoccupied at the time. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Oscar winner invited to his own Las Vegas festival — but will he show?

A Las Vegas Monorail is parked along Sahara Avenue near Sahara Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas Monorail is parked at Sahara stop, near Sahara Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A small electrical fire in an inactive rail car has caused the Las Vegas Monorail system to temporarily close.

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Sahara station shorty before 3 p.m. Friday.

The fire was reported at 2:50 p.m, according to a CCFD spokesman.

The car was out of service and unoccupied at the time. There were no injuries. No rescues were needed.

A failure in an electrical panel was the cause of the fire, said the agency.

All passengers throughout the system exited the trains via one of the monorail’s seven stations. The monorail is expected to resume operations soon, monorail officials said in a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.