Fire in palm trees closes Paradise Road in central Las Vegas

A fire along Paradise Road in the central valley closed the street Wednesday night, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

The fire was on the 2000 block of Paradise Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. Both directions of Paradise Road were closed about 9:50 p.m. from St. Louis to Sahara avenues, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Gordon advised drivers to avoid the area.

The fire, which was burning palm trees and hadn’t spread to a building, was under control about 9:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

UPDATE: Situation under control, outside fire of palm tree, no bldg fire, crews hitting remaining embers, some units being released from scene, no inj’s. #PIO1News https://t.co/GNf9Che3uQ — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 20, 2018

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Paradise Road reopened shortly after midnight Thursday.

36.147424, -115.152846