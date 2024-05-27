Fire in Red Rock Canyon area at 150 acres, 15% contained

The Bird Springs Fire was reported late Monday morning along Nevada Route 160, according to the BLM. More firefighetrs were being added later Monday.

Big 1-15 traffic delays? Not this Memorial Day in Las Vegas

A human-caused wildfire has grown from 25 acres to an estimated 150 acres as of early Monday evening. It was about 15 percent contained.

The Bird Springs Fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Monday along Nevada Route 160 about 7 miles east of Mountain Springs.

The fire is burning in desert tortoise habitat near the Late Night Trailhead off Route 160 in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

By 5:30 p.m. the fire had grown to 150 acres.

“Firefighters continue to actively suppress the fire using handtools, fire engines and Single Engine Air Tankers dropping water on the fire,” Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon said in an email shortly before 7 p.m. “An air attack module and additional personal are also providing support. Additional firefighters are expected to arrive tomorrow with a goal of full containment by tomorrow at 6 p.m.”

No structures are threatened and no roads are closed. No injuries have been reported.

Fire behavior is smoking and creeping with short runs in grass in the wind.

The email said the fire was caused by a human and was under investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.