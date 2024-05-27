88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Fire in Red Rock Canyon area at 150 acres, 15% contained

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Interstate 15 traffic was clear for motorists about 6:45 p.m. Monday. No other traffic cameras ...
Big 1-15 traffic delays? Not this Memorial Day in Las Vegas
Marina Vance of Henderson visits the grave of her son Army Spc. Ignacio Ramirez, who died fight ...
Nevadans honor veterans’ ‘ultimate sacrifice’ on Memorial Day — PHOTOS
’100 deadliest days’: Road safety messaging begins Memorial Day weekend
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Pedestrian killed in southwest Las Vegas; driver faces DUI charges
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2024 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2024 - 7:30 pm

A human-caused wildfire has grown from 25 acres to an estimated 150 acres as of early Monday evening. It was about 15 percent contained.

The Bird Springs Fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Monday along Nevada Route 160 about 7 miles east of Mountain Springs.

The fire is burning in desert tortoise habitat near the Late Night Trailhead off Route 160 in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

By 5:30 p.m. the fire had grown to 150 acres.

“Firefighters continue to actively suppress the fire using handtools, fire engines and Single Engine Air Tankers dropping water on the fire,” Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon said in an email shortly before 7 p.m. “An air attack module and additional personal are also providing support. Additional firefighters are expected to arrive tomorrow with a goal of full containment by tomorrow at 6 p.m.”

No structures are threatened and no roads are closed. No injuries have been reported.

Fire behavior is smoking and creeping with short runs in grass in the wind.

The email said the fire was caused by a human and was under investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 Las Vegas officers suffer minor injuries in northwest valley crash
recommend 2
Cool Las Vegas spring forecast to warm — perhaps much higher than normal
recommend 3
Moped driver loses control, dies in northeast valley crash
recommend 4
Las Vegas Valley volunteers going to Texas to assist in flood recovery
recommend 5
Pedestrian struck, injured in far southwest valley
recommend 6
Las Vegas driver killed when car hits block wall in west valley