Fire in Red Rock Canyon area expands to 150 acres

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2024 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2024 - 5:52 pm

A human-caused wildfire has grown from an original 25 acres to 150 acres by late Monday afternoon.

The Bird Springs Fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Monday along Nevada Route 160 about 7 miles east of Mountain Springs.

The fire is near the Late Night Trailhead off Route 160, and is in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, according to a 3:45 p.m. email from Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon.

By 5:30 p.m. the fire had grown to 150 acres.

Approximately 30 firefighters are assigned to the fire including four engines, two single-engine air tankers and one attack aircraft.

No structures are threatened and no roads are closed. No injuries have been reported. Fire behavior is smoking and creeping with short runs in grass in the wind.

The email said the fire was caused by a human and was under investigation.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

