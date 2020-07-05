Fire north of downtown Las Vegas displaces 2 adults

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters responded to the Bonanza Village subdivision at 8:42 a.m. after several reports of black smoke coming from the one-story home at 1810 Gold Hill Ave.

A house is damaged after a fire Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 1810 Gold Hill Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Two adults were displaced after a house burned Sunday morning near West Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to a news release:

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters responded to the Bonanza Village subdivision at 8:42 a.m. after several reports of black smoke coming from a one-story home at 1810 Gold Hill Ave. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames.

A large patio cover attached to the home was on fire; the blaze extended to the interior of the house.

“Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and had it under control in less than 15 minutes,” the release states. “The fire completely gutted the large patio and there was some damage to the interior of the home. Damage was estimated at $100,000.”

There were no injuries, and the adults in the home did not need assistance from the Red Cross. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.