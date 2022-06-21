Fire officials: Cause of downtown fire does not appear suspicious

Las Vegas Fire Department officials said the cause of the massive blaze in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday appears to not be suspicious.

Investigators work the scene of the massive fire that torched 10 buildings and dozens of cars outside the site of the fire in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Tim Szymanksi, spokesman for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, addresses the media about the massive fire that torched 10 buildings and dozens of cars outside the site of the fire in Downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

“There’s nothing jumping out at us that says that it was criminal intent of any type,” fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski told reporters outside the scene Tuesday morning.

Szymanksi said Tuesday was the last day investigators would be at the scene of the fire, which started in a building under construction at the Urban Lofts Townhomes, near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue. The blaze spread to other homes and a nearby warehouse early Sunday, as high winds forced nearly 100 residents to evacuate.

It was unclear how many homes are now uninhabitable, although fire officials have said at least 10 buildings were affected by the blaze. The unoccupied building where the fire started had been leveled by Tuesday, while nearby buildings showed charcoal black scorches and collapsed attics.

Investigators used an arson dog to look for signs of fuel accelerant at the site, but came back empty. Szymanksi said officials have noted reports of fireworks in the area before the blaze, but the cause of the fire remains unclear.

“There’s a number of things it could have been, but we can’t put our finger on anything,” he said.

Szymanski has said the fire was the largest blaze in the city in the past 25 years.

The only reported injury involved minor smoke inhalation, the Fire Department has said.

The building that was under construction was meant to be another three-story unit for town homes. But the construction had stalled because NV Energy had not approved of a permit for the third story due to issues with power lines, Szymanski said.

As the fire grew, it spread to power lines and threw the complex into darkness early Sunday. Firefighters driving by on their way back to a station were the first ones to report the flames, and began knocking on doors to evacuate residents.

Szymanski said that with the lack of electricity and growing flames, the blaze “looked like one of those big wildfires in California.” Two residents who recounted escaping their home told the Review-Journal on Monday that “it was raining ember and ash.”

The National Weather Service measured wind speeds of about 9 to 11 mph early Sunday, with gusts up to 24 mph, meteorologist Morgan Stessman has said.

The combination of intense heat and wind “like a blow torch” caused the fire to spread to other buildings, Szymanski said.

The weather service placed the valley under a wind advisory and “red flag warning,” meaning there was an increased risk of fires, throughout the day on Saturday. Szymanski said residents in Clark County should be aware when those conditions occur, when fires like Sunday’s blaze are more likely.

“Some of our worst multiple alarm fires… occurred on red flag days,” he said Tuesday. “So if we get a fire on a red flag day it’s probably going to fly, really bad.”

