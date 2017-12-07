ad-fullscreen
Fire put out at vacant Tod Motor Motel near Las Vegas Strip

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2017 - 5:22 am
 

No one was injured Thursday morning after a vacant motel caught fire north of the Las Vegas Strip.

Firefighters responded just before 2 a.m. Thursday to the Tod Motor Motel, 1508 Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The fire started in one of the rooms on the second floor of the vacant three-story motel, Szymanski said, and no one was injured.

Szymanski said the motel has been vacant for several years and is often used by squatters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

