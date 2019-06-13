Fire put out in laundry room at Westgate in Las Vegas

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at the Westgate Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The Westgate in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to the hotel, located at 3000 Paradise Road, for reports of a fire, deputy fire chief Jeff Buchanan said in a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported nothing showing from the hotel structure. Hotel employees led crews to the second-floor laundry room where they found the hidden fire and source of smoke, the release said.

The fire was adjacent to a laundry chute and crews knocked the fire down in about an hour.

Damages have not been estimated.