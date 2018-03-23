Fire quickly put out at central Las Vegas apartment complex

Residents at a central Las Vegas apartment complex were forced out of their homes early Friday because of a fire.

Clark County firefighters put out a blaze Friday morning, March 23, 2018, at Siegel Suites Twain II Apartments at 905 E. Twain Ave. (Clark County Fire Department)

Clark County firefighters put out a blaze Friday morning, March 23, 2018, at Siegel Suites Twain II Apartments at 905 E. Twain Ave. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department responded at 6:02 a.m. to a fire at the Siegel Suites Twain II Apartments at 905 E. Twain Ave., according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the two-story building. The fire was put out at 6:14 a.m.

The fire was contained to a single, vacant apartment, Buchanan said, adding no one was injured.

