Fire reported in downtown Las Vegas hotel room

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 7:19 am
 
This March 14, 2020, file photo shows Fremont hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vega ...
This March 14, 2020, file photo shows Fremont hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Firefighters rushed to a downtown Las Vegas hotel Wednesday morning after reports of a mattress fire.

The fire was reported at 4:55 a.m. on the 10th floor of the Fremont Hotel and Casino, 200 E. Fremont St., according to a statement from the City of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas firefighters battled for the blaze for three minutes. No one was injured.

Investigators said they believe the fire started in the mattress and headboard but the cause was not immediately determined.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

