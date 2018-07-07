Fire, smoke reported at hotel near Las Vegas Strip false alarm

A report of fire and smoke at a hotel west of the Strip late Saturday morning was a false alarm, according to Clark County firefighters.

The exterior of The Orleans hotel-casino at 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, in Las Vegas, is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A high-level response by the Clark County Fire Department was initiated just after 11:20 a.m. to the 11th floor of The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., but crews at the scene quickly determined that there was an “accidental discharge” of a sprinkler, department spokesman Troy Tuke said.

The department’s response included at least four engines and two trucks.

Further details were not available.

