Fire spreads to salvage yard in downtown Las Vegas

A trash fire Tuesday morning along railroad tracks in downtown Las Vegas spread to a nearby towing/salvage yard business.

The initial call came in just before 11 a.m. for the fire listed at 35 W. Owens Ave., according to a Las Vegas Fire Department release. Two additional engines have responded.

Crews were getting the upper hand on the fire, the release said, and no injuries had been reported.

The city of Las Vegas is under a Red Flag Warning, with heat, low humidity and gusty southwest winds from 30-40 mph making for perfect conditions for fire spread, the department said.

