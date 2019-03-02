Firefighter responding to south Las Vegas house fire bit by dog

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire that resulted in $50,000 in damage in the south valley Friday night. (Clark County Fire Department)

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire that resulted in $50,000 in damage in the south valley Friday night.

About 8:40 p.m., crews responded to the home located at 7171 Paradise Bay Drive, near East Warm Springs Road and South Eastern Avenue for reports of a fire, fire department spokesman Jeff Buchanan said.

Upon arriving, firefighters noticed a small amount of smoke coming from the home. Firefighters knocked the fire down in about 10 minutes. No one was injured as a result of the fire, though one firefighter was treated for a dog bite suffered when trying to help the pet from the home, Buchanan said.

Southwest Gas and NV Energy were requested to the scene to assist with utilities.

The fire is under investigation and it is unknown if American Red Cross services will be needed, Buchanan said.

