Firefighters battle 2-story house fire in far west Las Vegas

Firefighters responded to a fire in a two-story home in the far west Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski gives details about a fire at 3436 Lacebark Pine St.

A firefighter at 3436 Lacebark Pine Street after a fire on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Glenn. Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters outside 3436 Lacebark Pine St. in Las Vegas after a fire early Friday, Oct., 2, 2020. No injuries were reported in the 5:13 a.m. blaze. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

F3H TOC: 5:13AM. 3436 Lacebark Pine St. hvy fire/smoke showing 2nd floor of 2 story house, crews pulling lines and attacking, offensive operations, fire on second floor & attic. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/3ZflyEHR8i — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 2, 2020

Las Vegas Fire Department crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the second story at 3436 Lacebark Pine St., near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Hualapai Street, about 5:15 a.m.

An undetermined amount o damage was confined to the attic.

There were no injuries. Four occupants said a smoke alarm alerted them to the fire. The four and a dog were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

