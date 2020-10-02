67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Firefighters battle 2-story house fire in far west Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski gives details about a fire at 3436 Lacebark Pine St. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2020 - 6:18 am
 
Updated October 2, 2020 - 7:30 am

Firefighters responded to a fire in a two-story home in the far west Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the second story at 3436 Lacebark Pine St., near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Hualapai Street, about 5:15 a.m.

An undetermined amount o damage was confined to the attic.

There were no injuries. Four occupants said a smoke alarm alerted them to the fire. The four and a dog were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
2
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
3
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
4
Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test
Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test
5
Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas
Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST