The Clark County Fire Department responded early Friday morning to a fire at a lumber yard in the central valley.

Clark County firefighters remained on the scene as employees came to work Friday morning at 84 Lumber, 4330 S. Decatur Blvd., near Flamingo Road. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was called in about 4 a.m. at 84 Lumber, 4330 S. Decatur Blvd., near Flamingo Road.

Firefighters were still on scene at 5 a.m. when employees started to arrive for the day.

4330 S. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada