Firefighters battle fire in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial building in east Las Vegas early Friday.

Firefighters were observed climbing onto the roof of a tire shop on East Charleston Boulevard at Bruce Street, spraying water and extinguishing a few remaining hot spots after a fire damaged the building. Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire started just before 6 a.m. outside the building in the area of a power transformer and vehicle. It then extended to the building but it did not appear the tire shop was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

