Firefighters battle fire in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2022 - 6:54 am
 
Firefighters were observed climbing onto the roof of a tire shop on East Charleston Boulevard at Bruce Street, spraying water and extinguishing a few remaining hot spots after a fire damaged the building. Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire started just before 6 a.m. outside the building in the area of a power transformer and vehicle. It then extended to the building but it did not appear the tire shop was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

