Firefighters battle home fire in Sun City Summerlin

A fire on Tuesday morning gutted the garage and attic of a home in Sun City Summerlin, leaving an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Initial calls at 7:43 a.m. reported a vehicle on fire in the driveway, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed with fire and heavy smoke coming out of the attic vents.

The fire burned its way up into the attic above the garage, but crews stopped the flames from spreading to the main living area of the home. Nearly all contents were saved except for those in the garage.

No one was home during the blaze. Firefighters rescued a dog inside the house.

The cause is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting two adults who were displaced.

