92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Firefighters battle home fire in Sun City Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2021 - 5:48 pm
 
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
(Las Vegas Fire Department)

A fire on Tuesday morning gutted the garage and attic of a home in Sun City Summerlin, leaving an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Initial calls at 7:43 a.m. reported a vehicle on fire in the driveway, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed with fire and heavy smoke coming out of the attic vents.

The fire burned its way up into the attic above the garage, but crews stopped the flames from spreading to the main living area of the home. Nearly all contents were saved except for those in the garage.

No one was home during the blaze. Firefighters rescued a dog inside the house.

The cause is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting two adults who were displaced.

Contact Mathew Miranda at mmiranda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mathewjmiranda on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found
2
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
3
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
4
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
Las Vegas house prices set another record as sales fall from April
5
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST