Firefighters battle house blaze in northwest Las Vegas

Spokesman Tim Szymanski said officials were having trouble getting enough water to the scene.

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, July 11, 2019, on the 5300 block of North Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters were responding to a house fire in the northwest valley Thursday afternoon.

Crews got to the scene just after 12:20 p.m. to the 5300 block of North Fort Apache Road, south of West Ann Road, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski. He said firefighters were having trouble getting enough water to the scene and were “having to pull a lot of lines.”

Winds were aggravating the fire, but crews are working to contain it, Szymanski said in a tweet. No injuries have been reported.

