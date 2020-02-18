Firefighters battle house fire in central Las Vegas

Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday morning in central Las Vegas. They found no one in the home, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday morning in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said firefighters were called to a home at 2417 Howard Drive, near Oakey Boulevard and Fremont Street, at 9:10 a.m. They found heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of the one-story home.

Firefighters put out the flames, searched the home and found no one inside. No injuries were reported. Szymanski said fire investigators are trying to determine a cause of the blaze.

