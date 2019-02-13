Firefighters battle house fire in western Las Vegas

The entrance to Country Club Hills is seen where the Las Vegas Fire Department battled a house in a cabana at the rear of a two-story house at 9037 Waterfield Court in Summerlin on Wednesay, Feb. 13, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Fire Department battled a house fire in the western part of the valley Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said on Twitter that the fire was in a cabana at the rear of a two-story house at 9037 Waterfield Court in Summerlin. The fire was reported out at 6:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but three family members were displaced.

The fire started around the cooking area of the cabana, according to fire officials. Smoke alarms woke the family.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

36.190688, -115.293526