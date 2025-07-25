Large fire destroys several businesses near UNLV — PHOTOS
A fire burned through a strip mall near the UNLV campus, destroying a post office and other businesses, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
The blaze, first reported just after 8:10 a.m., ravaged several businesses at the University Gardens Shopping Center at 4632 S. Maryland Parkway, including the U.S. Postal Service’s University post office, according to Clark County Senior Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone.
By 11 a.m., the entire two-story center occupancy area of the shopping center had burned down. Wooden shards hung from structural concrete and metal beams and trees were visible through the wreckage on the other side of the building.
The post office was occupied at the time of the fire and was successfully evacuated, Touchstone said in a Friday afternoon news release. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported, he added.
Because of the damage, the department has not been able to conduct a search of the building, though the fire had been fully contained by late morning.
The Fire Department was still investigating the cause of the fire, which likely started on the first floor at the rear of the strip mall, Touchstone said. He added that federal investigators also may inspect the scene of the post office.
“We declared a defensive operation on the main fire and worked to protect the exposures on both the north and south sides,” Touchstone said. “We have been able to successfully do that with minimal damage to the north and south wings, protecting those businesses.”
Earlier Friday morning, the department had 120 to 125 firefighters on the scene, along with 30 to 40 Metropolitan Police Department officers. Touchstone did not provide a dollar figure for the damage.
Several hours after the fire, Touchstone said the department was continuing to contact business owners to make sure all employees are accounted for.
Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.