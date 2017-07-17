Firefighters battle mobile home fire in northeast Las Vegas

Clark County firefighters responded just before 6 p.m. to the 3400 block of Cactus Springs Drive and found a mobile home “fully involved in smoke and flames,” according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured after a mobile home caught fire Sunday evening in the northeast valley.

Clark County firefighters responded just before 6 p.m. to the 3400 block of Cactus Springs Drive and found a mobile home “fully involved in smoke and flames,” according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Crews fought the fire defensively before entering the home for an offensive attack, getting the fire under control about 10 minutes after they arrived.

The fire is under investigation, and damages have not been estimated. It’s unknown if anyone was displaced by the fire.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3400 block of Cactus Springs Drive, Las Vegas