Firefighters called to closed Las Vegas casino for burning odor

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters responded to calls of a burning odor at a shuttered Las Vegas casino Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called just before 12:40 p.m. to Lucky Dragon, 300 W. Sahara Ave., just west of Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski. They found a burned-out motor in an air handler unit on the first floor, but no fire.

The unit was disconnected and maintenance personnel were advised. There were no injuries or damages reported.

Lucky Dragon opened in November 2016. But it struggled to draw big crowds, closed its casino and restaurants in January 2018, faced foreclosure and then filed for bankruptcy in February 2018.

It was bought in April for $36 million by Don Ahern, chairman and chief executive of Las Vegas construction-equipment firm Ahern Rentals. He said in May that he hopes to reopen the property’s nine-story hotel tower by the fall and transform the former casino building into a convention hall by around Thanksgiving.

