Firefighters contain 10-acre blaze at Wetlands Park

Firefighters have contained a 10-acre fire in the preserve area of Clark County Wetlands Park.

Clark County firefighters respond to a 10-acre fire in the preserve section of Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas. The fire was contained about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Clark County Fire Department)

Clark County firefighters respond to a 10-acre fire in the preserve section of Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas. The fire was contained about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Clark County Fire Department)

A 10-acre fire is burning at the preserve section of Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas. One pedestrian bridge was destroyed, according to the Clark County Fire Department. (Clark County Fire Department)

A 10-acre fire is burning at the preserve section of Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas. One pedestrian bridge was destroyed, according to the Clark County Fire Department. (Clark County Fire Department)

Firefighters have contained a 10-acre fire in the preserve area of Clark County Wetlands Park.

Larry Haydu of the Clark County Fire Department said firefighters were called to 5340 Broadband Blvd., near Tropicana Avenue and South Broadbent Boulevard, at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday.

“First arriving crew reported the fire was burning in an accessible area and requested additional resources from the BLM,” Haydu said.

“As of 4:50 a.m., the fire is 100 percent contained, but there remains active fire burning within the perimeter,” Haydu said in an email. “Crews from the BLM and NDF (Nevada Division of Forestry) will remain on scene throughout the day and additional hand crew personnel will be brought in at daybreak to assist with the mop up. There were no structures lost and crews were able to protect most of the parks mature trees.”

The fire was contained by the park walking path system and crews worked to reinforce the perimeter.

Haydu said no structures have been lost, but the pedestrian bridge near the Duck Creek bridge was lost.

There have been no injuries.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.