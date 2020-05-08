Firefighters deliver pizza to COVID-19 testers

City and county personnel stop by UNLV School of Medicine with lunch for the crew doing coronavirus testing.

The Professional Firefighters of Nevada delivered free pizza and drinks to National Guard and healthcare workers who are performing COVID-19 testing at the UNLV School of Medicine. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Medicine staff and Nevada National Guard members doing curbside COVID-19 testing get pizza delivered by Professional Firefighters of Nevada from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments at 1125 Shadow Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, May 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Professional Firefighters of Nevada from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments deliver pizza and drinks to UNLV Medicine staff and Nevada National Guard members doing curbside COVID-19 testing at 1125 Shadow Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, May 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV Medicine staff and Nevada National Guard members doing curbside COVID-19 testing get pizza delivered by Professional Firefighters of Nevada from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments at 1125 Shadow Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, May 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV Medicine staff and Nevada National Guard members doing curbside COVID-19 testing, from left, certified medical assistants Tina Galindo, Yatziri Perez and Airman 1st Class Jeric Jaleco get pizza delivered by Professional Firefighters of Nevada from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments at 1125 Shadow Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, May 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV Medicine staff and Nevada National Guard members doing curbside COVID-19 testing get pizza delivered by Professional Firefighters of Nevada from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments at 1125 Shadow Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, May 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Professional Firefighters of Nevada from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments deliver pizza and drinks to UNLV Medicine staff and Nevada National Guard members doing curbside COVID-19 testing at 1125 Shadow Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, May 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Professional Firefighters of Nevada from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments deliver pizza and drinks to UNLV Medicine staff and Nevada National Guard members doing curbside COVID-19 testing at 1125 Shadow Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, May 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV Medicine staff doing curbside COVID-19 testing, from left, certified medical assistants Bettina Killebrew, Tina Galindo, Yatziri Perez and eat ice cream from Mora Iced Creamery after eating pizza delivered by Professional Firefighters of Nevada from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments at 1125 Shadow Lane in Las Vegas Thursday, May 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Firefighters deliver pizza to COVID-19 testers

Since March 24, the UNLV School of Medicine has tested more than 6,500 people in Las Vegas for COVID-19.

To express thanks, firefighters from the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, along with Clark County, delivered 25 pizzas, snacks and soft drinks to the personnel and National Guard members who are testing about 300 people a day.

Paul Joncich, manager of media relations for UNLV School of Medicine, explained that the first people to be tested were first responders, including firefighters, who believed they had had contact with people who had coronavirus.

The lunch delivery, which was coordinated by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada, was a way for them to thank the testers.

The tests are being conducted in the parking lot at 1125 Shadow Lane.

“It’s hot out there, it gets over 100 degrees on the black top and they’re swabbing about eight people every 10 minutes,” Joncich said. “They have had lots of people and organizations express appreciation. This was the one today.”

As of Thursday, people who want to be tested do not need to met the CDC’s criteria for symptoms. Request a no-cost swab test by appointment only by calling 702-583-4408.

Circle K donates to local food bank

Circle K’s national campaign to support Feeding America has provided more than 25 million meals to foods banks across the country, including 76,350 meals to Three Square food bank in Las Vegas.

The convenience store chain made a pledge to provide one meal to Feeding America for every fuel transaction made at a Circle K location. Feeding America, a U.S.-based nonprofit, provides food and groceries to more than 200 food banks nationwide. Circle K has increased its pledge to 40 million meals and the campaign will continue through the summer.

Auto dealers donate to state fund

The Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association (NFADA) and its southern chapter, Southern Nevada Franchised New Car & Truck Dealer Association, recently donated $50,000 each to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The $100,000 contribution will go to provide personal protective equipment to Nevada health care workers.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.