Firefighters extinguish bathroom fire at Trump International

Authorities investigate a a small bathroom fire at Trump International in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (Chade Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arson investigators were called to Trump International after a small bathroom fire Wednesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department was called to the hotel at 2000 Fashion Show Drive. Arriving firefighters found a fire in a women’s restroom on the seventh floor, the Fire Department said.

As of 6 p.m., the Fire Department confirmed the fire was out and smoke on the floor was being cleared.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Tadd Dodds confirmed that arson investigators were requested.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

