Local Las Vegas

Firefighters extinguish bathroom fire at Trump International

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2017 - 6:18 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2017 - 6:34 pm

Arson investigators were called to Trump International after a small bathroom fire Wednesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department was called to the hotel at 2000 Fashion Show Drive. Arriving firefighters found a fire in a women’s restroom on the seventh floor, the Fire Department said.

As of 6 p.m., the Fire Department confirmed the fire was out and smoke on the floor was being cleared.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Tadd Dodds confirmed that arson investigators were requested.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
