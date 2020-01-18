Firefighters extinguish blaze in southwest Las Vegas

The fire at a commercial building was knocked down at 1:28 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters extinguished a structure fire Saturday at a commercial building in southwest Las Vegas.

Clark County Fire Department responded at 1:09 p.m. to the fire at 6275 W. Sahara Ave., Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said in a statement.

The blaze was knocked down at 1:28 p.m. No injuries have been reported, Wiercinski said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the commercial building, he said. A second alarm was requested. Clark County Fire Department was assisted by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The extent of the damage hasn’t been released. NV Energy and Southwest Gas have been requested to respond to the scene, Wiercinski said.

