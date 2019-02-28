Firefighters extinguish fire in vacant home in central Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas firefighters put out a trash fire in the bedroom of a vacant house on Tuesday morning, Feb. 26, 2019. A second fire was put out Thursday, Feb. 28, at the same house. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

The Las Vegas Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the central valley Thursday morning.

About 6:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to a vacant house at 208 Wildrose St. near South Valley View Boulevard, in response to reports of a “small warming fire,” the Fire Department said on Twitter. Firefighters responded to the same house and extinguished a trash fire Tuesday morning, it said.

Crews put the fire out in about 15 minutes, according to the tweet. There were no injuries.

The Fire Department said on Twitter that Las Vegas policeinitially believed three juveniles may have started the fire, but later concluded that they were not connected o the fire.

The department believes the fire could have been started by squatters.

