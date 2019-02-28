Firefighters extinguish third blaze at vacant Las Vegas home

Las Vegas firefighters put out a trash fire in the bedroom of a vacant house on Tuesday morning, Feb. 26, 2019. A second fire was put out Thursday, Feb. 28, at the same house. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

A vacant house in central Las Vegas caught fire Thursday afternoon, marking the third blaze at the same address in two days.

The most recent fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Thursday at 208 Wildrose St., near Rancho Drive. Flames could be seen coming through the roof of the boarded-up one-story house, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Arson investigators were requested back to the scene Thursday afternoon, about seven hours after responding to the house following a “small warming fire” initially believed to have been started by three juveniles.

Investigators determined the juveniles were not involved in the Thursday morning blaze, the department said.

Firefighters first responded to the Wildrose house to extinguish a trash fire Tuesday morning.

No one was injured in the fires, which the department believes were started by squatters.

