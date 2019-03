One person was injured in a fire early Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 721 N. 1st St., Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was injured in an early Wednesday morning fire in downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a call around 3:25 a.m. Flames and smoke were visible at the rear of a one-story building at 721 N. 1st St.

The person was found unconscious and being treated by medical personnel, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

