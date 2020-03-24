Firefighters investigate fatal fire at residence in Las Vegas Valley

Clark County firefighters were investigating the cause of a fatal structure fire in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Clark County firefighters were investigating the cause of a fatal structure fire in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of East Monroe Avenue and North Betty Lane at approximately 7:15 a.m. They found heavy flames coming from a structure adjacent to a residence at 1401 N. Betty Lane. By 7:40 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

More than 15 firefighters with the Clark County Fire Department were observed in front of the building.

“It was a fire in a detached shop and there was a fatality,” Battalion Chief Leo Durkin said.

