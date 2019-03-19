Firefighters put out blaze at vacant house in east Las Vegas

2596 Stratford Ave. (Google)

The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a fire in east valley Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire located at 2596 Stratford Ave. near East Sahara Avenue, fire chief Jeff Buchanan said in a news release.

The CCFD responded to the “high” level structural fire sending four engines, one truck, one rescue and two battalion chiefs, which included resources from the Las Vegas Fire Department, Buchanan said.

Upon arrival, crews noticed the two-story structure heavily involved with smoke and flames. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported, the release said.

The fire is under investigation and damage has not been estimated.